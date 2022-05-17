WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city are investigating a series of shootings in which seven people were wounded and none of the cases are random, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers responded on Sunday evening to multiple reports of gunfire at a park north of downtown. Another report to police indicated two gunshot victims on U.S. Highway 52 North just south of the 25th Street exit, the news release said.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds they said were consistent with being struck while traveling in a vehicle. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers were then notified that four gunshot victims had also been located in the on East 25th Street. All four had single gunshot wounds, according to police and three of them were taken to the hospital. A fourth victims refused medical attention, police said.
Police were then notified that a seventh person was driven to a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso.
