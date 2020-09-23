WILSON, (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with being an accessory in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy last month, police said.
Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was arrested on Tuesday, The Wilson Times reported. Wilson Police haven’t said how Pettit allegedly served as an accessory to the crime.
Pettit was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond. It's not known whether she has an attorney.
According to Wilson Police, officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park on Aug. 9 found 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound. Cannon died at a local hospital.
Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s death. Police said that Sessoms lived next to the boy’s father, although police have not released a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.