PONZER (AP) — Multiple agencies were fighting a brush fire that is affecting hundreds of acres in North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
Hyde County officials said crews are battling the 500-acre blaze near the Ponzer community, it was reported. No nearby structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The North Carolina Forestry Association, Hyde County Emergency Management, and Hyde County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation continues.
