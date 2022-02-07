RALEIGH (AP) — Three people were killed in two separate traffic accidents within hours of each other in North Carolina's capital city, officials said.
Raleigh police said two people died late Sunday night after two cars crashed into trees on Brier Creek Parkway near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, news outlets reported.
Police said one car ran off the road and hit a tree, killing two people inside the vehicle, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said. The other car ran off to the left and hit a tree in the center median, Hourigan said, adding that a man was charged with driving while impaired in connection with the accident.
In the other accident, WRAL reported that an AAA auto club member called for assistance on Interstate 540.. The motorist was standing outside their vehicles when they were hit by a third car. It wasn't known whether the driver of the third car remained on the scene.
The names of those involved in both accidents haven't been released.
