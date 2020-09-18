CHARLOTTE (AP) — The public works director of a North Carolina city has been indicted in federal court on charges his department illegally transported hazardous waste from the city's shooting range.
Federal prosecutors in Charlotte say David Lutz, 64, of Pisgah Forest, illegally had his workers dig up and transport 20 truckloads of soil contaminated with lead from the city firing range in Brevard. The firing range is located next to a wastewater treatment plant.
The indictment also alleges the contaminated soil was illegally stored in an operations center that was not approved for storage of hazardous waste.
The indictment, announced Thursday, says the violations occurred in 2016.
Lutz is Brevard's public works director. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in coming days. Noell Tin, Lutz's lawyer, said his client will plead not guilty and “is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received from the citizens of the city he has spent his life serving.”
