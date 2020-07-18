SILER (AP) — Police have charged two people in North Carolina with killing a 3-year-old boy.
Tricia Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were charged with first-degree murder and other felony child abuse charges, news outlets reported.
The Siler City Police Department said Saturday the charges are related to the death of Evan Preston Marrero, a toddler who died last year. Police said the pair are being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.