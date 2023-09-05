GREENVILLE — City Councilwoman Rose Glover, who is also the mayor pro-tem, is facing charges after stealing money from a former police officer’s bank account who died in 2019,
Glover allegedly went to Howard Conner’s bank and got money out of his account after he died. Conner was a lieutenant with the Greenville Police Department until he retired in 2003.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is handling this case because of the Greenville Police Department’s conflict of interest.
