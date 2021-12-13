CLINTON (AP) — Deputies have apprehended a North Carolina man in connection with a double homicide, a sheriff's office said Monday.
A news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says it received information on Sunday night saying a suspect wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Alamance County may be at a residence in Clinton.
Deputies and officers from the Clinton Police Department went to the address and found Alfonza McDuffie, 45, of La Grange, the news release said. McDuffie was taken into custody without incident and detained until authorities from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office could arrive and take him into custody, authorities said.
McDuffie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said McDuffie is accused of killing Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Spaulding in Alamance County on Sunday, and then stealing Wright’s car.
McDuffie is being held without bond in the Alamance County jail. Online records didn't indicate if he has an attorney.
