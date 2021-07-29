GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office has accused a North Carolina man of committing sex crimes against two children dating back several years.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Johnny Ray Perry, 54, is charged with statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger and two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense.
According to the news release, the sheriff’s office received a report in August 2020 of a possible sexual assault involving a minor that allegedly occurred years ago. In January, there was another report of a sexual assault involving a different child.
The Daily Reflector reported that a warrant said the incidents with one of the children occurred between Dec. 1, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2017. The incidents involving the other child took place between Feb. 1, 2016 and Aug. 1, 2018.
Perry, who the sheriff's office said was arrested at his home by the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, is being held in the Pitt County jail on a $300,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
