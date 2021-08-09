FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2009, file photo, chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa. Cargill and Continental Grain are teaming up in a joint venture to buy Sanderson Farms in a deal worth $4.53 billion as demand for chicken continues to rise.The companies will pay $203 per share in cash. Cargill and Continental Grain plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)