FILE -Sen. Lauch Faircloth, R-N.C., asks a question during a hearing of the Senate Whitewater Committee in Washington on July 25, 1995. Former U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth of North Carolina, a onetime conservative Democrat who switched late in his career to the Republicans and then got elected to Congress, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. He was 95. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)