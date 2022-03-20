DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a suspect accused in a shooting that left two teenagers dead and four others injured in December.
Durham police said in a news release that Keon Rayquan Beal has been indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, The Herald-Sun of Durham reported. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information on where Beal might be.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 13, at around 3 a.m. south of the Durham Freeway. Officers found a black Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility pole with six shooting victims inside. Isaiah Carrington, 19, and Ariuna Cotton, 15, died in the shooting.
Four others, including a 13-year-old boy and three girls, ages 17, 13 and 12, were injured in the shooting. Police previously said the shooting did not appear to be random.
