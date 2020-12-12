FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Senior Associate Justice Paul Newby presides at a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C. Republican Paul Newby’s narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley changed little overall as a statewide machine recount of North Carolina’s very close race for Supreme Court chief justice was finally completed, late Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)