DORTCHES - Teams with the National Weather Service will be out surveying damage Wednesday afternoon after a tornado touched down in North Carolina.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax counties in North Carolina just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. At the time, the Tornado Warning was radar indicated. Minutes later, a tornado was observed on the ground by law enforcement, according to the NWS.
There are numerous reports of trees and debris covering roads across Nash County.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL there are some injuries in the area with some people arriving at the local hospital with injuries from the severe weather.
Stone said the number of injuries is unknown, as emergency crews are still responding to calls.
The sheriff's office said crews are busy working to remove the debris from roadways, but several remain closed including:
Interstate 95 in both directions from Exit 138 to Exit 141.
Town Hall Road.
Northern Nash Road.
Tharrington Road.
Dayspring Drive.
Highway 43 from Red Oak to Dortches.
Department of Transportation officials expect I-95 to be closed until around 4 p.m.
In addition, the sheriff's office said a shelter has been opened at The Hartness Center at Wesleyan Collage.
On Wednesday afternoon, officials reported tornado touchdowns in Dortches and Battleboro, and NWS teams will head out to those areas Wednesday afternoon to survey the damage.
The tornado that tore across the region also severely damaged a Pfizer facility in Rocky Mount, according to company officials.
"We can confirm that the Pfizer Rocky Mount facility was damaged by the tornado," the company said in a statement. "At this point, there are no reports of serious injuries. We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident."
The Rocky Mount Pfizer plant is a major employer in Nash County and provides about 25% of the company's sterilized medical shots to locations around the world.
The Nash County Sheriff said he received reports that 50,000 palates were damaged in the storm.
