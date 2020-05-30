GASTONIA (AP) — One person has died and five others were injured after a shooting at a block party in North Carolina.
Gastonia Police said they were called to the scene on Earl Lane around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say all six victims were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Johnathan Danyell Tate Jr., 21, of Shelby, died at the hospital.
The other victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
