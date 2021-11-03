FILE - In this Thursday, May 13, 2021, file photo, nurse Erin Morgan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 14-year-old Zach Bilyj, of Wake Forest, N.C., during a vaccination clinic at the Wake County Human Services clinic on Departure Drive, in Raleigh, N.C. Spread of COVID-19 has dropped substantially in North Carolina in recent weeks. The latest data state health officials released on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, shows cases and hospitalizations at their lowest levels in about three months. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)