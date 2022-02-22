KINSTON (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city said Tuesday they have arrested two men in separate cold cases from the previous decade.
News outlets report Kinston police arrested a suspect in a 2013 murder case. A murder warrant was obtained in January for Carlos Fields, 32, for his role in the murder of James Franklin. Police said Franklin was in a parked car with two others on Nov. 5, 2013 when he was shot and killed. The other two people in the car also were shot, police said.
Kinston police also announced that a second suspect has been arrested in a 2015 shooting death. Michael Fisher, 42, was arrested by police on Tuesday in Kinston and jailed without bond.
Timothy Nobles was shot multiple times on May 31, 2015, while driving, police said. His vehicle traveled less than 100 yards before it hit a utility pole.
Last month, police said they received new information on the case and arrested Marquez Outlaw, 32, of Kinston, on a murder charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.