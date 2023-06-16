FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday, June 16, 2023. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)