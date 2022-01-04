MANTEO (AP) — A portion of the only highway along North Carolina’s Outer Banks is closed because of ocean overwash.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that N.C. Highway 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is closed until further notice, WITN reported. That stretch covers approximately 13 miles (20 km).
Work crews will begin clearing the road as soon as conditions allow, the department said.
Monday’s severe weather caused flooding and power outages along the coast. Ferry service from the mainland to Ocracoke Island remains suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.