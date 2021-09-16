Republican North Carolina Lt. Governor candidate Jim Snyder speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Craven County GOP headquarters in New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2004. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 for Snyder, an attorney, author and conservative candidate for statewide office in North Carolina. Snyder, 76, died Sunday at his Lexington home after an extended illness, daughter Elizabeth Snyder Lancaster said Thursday. (Byron Holland/Sun Journal via AP)