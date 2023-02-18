HAVELOCK - One lane in each direction of U.S. 70 in Havelock will close starting Feb. 20, for construction.
The closure will only occur during the daytime, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until March 6.
The lanes going east and west will be closed at the following locations, but only one at a time. The work will be done on different days at each location.
- Chadwick Avenue
- Roosevelt Boulevard
- Webb Boulevard
This will be to construct the 10-mile Havelock Bypass, which will become the future Interstate 42 on the west side of Havelock. It will be open for use in 2024.
The DOT says drivers should anticipate delays and use caution around these areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.