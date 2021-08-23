CRUSO (AP) — Officials have found a fifth person dead after flooding in western North Carolina.
Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a Facebook post that they found the fifth victim, Frank Lauer Sr., 74, of Cruso on Sunday. It was the fifth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.
Four others from the town of Cruso that were found dead were identified as Frank Mungo, 86; Franklin McKenzie, 68,; Judy Mason, 73; and Charlene Mungo, 83.
One person is still missing and search efforts are continuing, officials said. As recently as Thursday, 20 people had been unaccounted for.
