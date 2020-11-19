FILE- In this July 21, 2017, file photo, young hogs owned by Smithfield Foods gather around a water source at a farm in Farmville, N.C. A federal appeals court on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 upheld a 2018 jury verdict that led to awarding monetary damages to neighbors of a North Carolina industrial hog operation for smells and noise they said made living nearby unbearable. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)