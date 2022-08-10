HOLLY RIDGE - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in rural Pender County Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release from Pender County, Pender County Emergency Management is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service in battling a 150-acre wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands.
The Holly Shelter Game Land consists of almost 50,000 acres of land which is available for hunting half the year and hiking the other half, according to visitnc.com, a website sponsored by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Smoke from the fire could impact Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other areas along the Onslow County and Pender County borders, according to a press release from Pender County. Authorities warn that as the fire continues to burn, smoke could cause reduced visibility on area highways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.