WILSON (AP) — A 5-year-old child was shot and killed on Sunday and police have identified a suspect in the case, authorities said.
Wilson police identified the victim as Cannon Hinnant, news outlets reported on Monday.
Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.
Stroud said the suspect in the killing, Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and is still at large. The Wilson Times reports records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Sessoms was convicted on separate charges in 2016, and his probation was revoked twice in 2017, resulting in separate three-month prison sentences.
