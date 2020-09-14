RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham are meeting for their first televised debate in a campaign whose outcome could determine which party controls the Senate.
Cunningham and Tillis have agreed to three debates, the first of which will air live Monday evening from a Raleigh TV station.
Tillis is a former state House speaker seeking his second Senate term. Cunningham once served in the legislature and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010.
Cunningham paints Tillis as a senator who has refused to expand health care coverage and has enabled President Donald Trump's divisive agenda. Tillis says he’s got a record of achievement for North Carolina residents and that Cunningham would help usher in an extreme liberal agenda.
The other debates are scheduled for Sept. 22 and Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.