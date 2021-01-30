Chauncy Glover, news anchor at KTRK, appears in the studo in Houston on March 16, 2020. Calling a hospital to see if a bed was available for a COVID patient isn't part of Glover's job description. Neither is guiding a viewer online to find a place to be vaccinated. He's done both, and isn't alone. Listeners and readers across the country are reaching out directly to journalists for help during the coronavirus pandemic, and many are responding. (Chauncy Glover via AP)