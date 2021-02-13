GOLDSBORO (AP) — A man who forced his way into an apartment with an accomplice was fatally shot by a 12-year-old who was inside, according to authorities in North Carolina.
Goldsboro police said the incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked people forced their way into the residence, demanded money and shot a 73-year-old woman. The 12-year-old shot at the intruders, causing them to flee, investigators said.
Police found Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Evidence suggests that he was one of the two intruders, police said.
The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
No information has been released regarding the second suspect.
No charges are expected to be filed against the 12-year-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.