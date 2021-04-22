WASHINGTON (AP) — A decades-long movement to reshape the American political map took a further step Thursday as the House of Representatives approved a bill to make the nation’s capital the 51st state.
Voting along party lines with minority Republicans in opposition, the House approved the bill 216-208. That’s likely the easy part, though. The proposal faces a far tougher fight in the Senate, where simple Democratic control of the chamber won’t be enough.
The legislation proposes creating a 51st state with one representative and two senators, while a tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district. Instead of the District of Columbia, the new state would be known as Washington, Douglass Commonwealth — named after famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who lived in Washington from 1877 until his death in 1895.
North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy came out against the bill.
“Democrats are hellbent on destroying every American institution that stands between them and total control of government,” said Murphy. “Whether you look to H.R. 1, their efforts to eliminate the legislative filibuster, or their desire to pack the Supreme Court, radical progressives from the left are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure they can control every aspect of our lives."
Murphy went on to say the bill was not about giving citizens of the District of Columbia representation but something more sinister.
“Their latest scheme is to make Washington, D.C. a state, which is a poorly disguised attempt to give Democrats two more Senate seats," Murphy said. "If Democrats’ real motive is to provide congressional representation to the citizens of Washington, D.C., then they would be open to the many other constitutional alternatives other than D.C. statehood, such as following precedent and retroceding D.C. back to Maryland as Congress did with Virginia in 1846."
i couldn't expect anything better from mr murphy. the people of DC are citizens the same as he is and deserve the same rights
.. another blue state?(Edited by staff.)
