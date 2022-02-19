RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A recent graduate of North Carolina State University was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school's campus, a spokesperson for NCSU said Saturday.
Raleigh police identified the shooting victim as Cody McLaggan, 22. NCSU spokesperson Mick Kulikowski told The News & Observer that McLaggan graduated from the school in December with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management.
Raleigh police said a shooting was reported at about 7:30 Friday night in a Food Lion parking lot near the campus. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
