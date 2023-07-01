JACKSONVILLE - According to Onslow County Sheriff's Deputies, a gunman was shot and killed while the victim was wounded in a home invasion overnight in Onslow County.
The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. in Jacksonville.
The victim told deputies that multiple people broke in through the back door of his apartment. The man ran to a back bedroom where deputies said he retrieved a gun.
Shots were exchanged and, according to deputies, both the man who lived at the residence and one of the gunmen were hit. The gunman died later at Naval Hospital, while the man was shot in the arm.
Deputies say the other home invaders ran from the scene before they arrived.
Names of those involved in the shooting have yet to be released. Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4074.
