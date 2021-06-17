ELON (AP) — The child of a North Carolina police officer has been killed in what is being called an accidental shooting, a sheriff's office said.
Guilford County sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home in Whitsett on Wednesday in response to a shooting, news outlets reported. The victim was identified by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as the child of an Elon police officer who was not at home at the time of the shooting. The child died at a local hospital.
Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwater said in a news release that the unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave as the sheriff’s office investigates the incident. Blackwater said the incident serves as “a harsh reminder to gun owners that weapons should always remain secure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.