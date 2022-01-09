ASHEVILLE (AP) — As Dallas Conyers walked through her neighborhood near Greenville, South Carolina, she thought about the personal animal rescue she inherited from her father earlier in 2021.
Some of the dog houses, which currently shelter 12 dogs, would need to be entirely rebuilt.
Three days behind on the project, she briefly considered buying prefabricated houses to replace the existing structures. But anything that large would likely not fit through the fence, she thought.
She’d have to build them herself.
After all, she has the skill set required for the project.
Earlier this year, Conyers drove from her home to the Wild Abundance campus near Asheville, to take classes in a method of self-sustaining gardening called permaculture. The program included a basic carpentry skills course for women.Conyers found herself surrounded by women learning a new skill set that has predominately been taught to and practiced by men.
“I remembered at the end of the day; I am actually pretty good with this stuff. I know what to do, I know what I’m doing,” Conyers said recently.
She is among 300 women who have taken beginners and advanced carpentry skills classes at Wild Abundance over the past year. The school offers a variety of online and in-person classes including gardening, permaculture design, and natural building.
The basic carpentry classes are intended for all women, including transgender and femme-identifying women. The students come from across the country and span age groups. The classes have always been taught outdoors, which has helped foster a safe environment at a time when many are still working from home or limiting interactions with others, said Natalie Bogwalker, the founder and director of Wild Abundance.
The carpentry classes offer a space for women to learn the basic skills to prepare them for more advanced building classes. It’s a space where people can let their guards down, ask questions and support each other, Bogwalker said.
“We have tons of women who are retired or looking to retire and are trying to do something new for themselves and this is the first time they’ve had access to this kind of information,” she said.
Monica Burks, 33, an attorney who lives in Durham, North Carolina, has long felt an urge to help people access housing that is not just “adequate but really dignified.”
She grew up in various types of housing, moving from what she said was a poorly maintained housing project in Detroit to a single-family home.
“It had such an impact on my worldview, about what I thought was possible, about the things that I deserve, and my sense of safety,” she said. “You don’t deserve to be in rundown housing, just because you’re on public assistance. That’s where my interest in carpentry and building practices stems from.”
Stanlyn Breve, 44, works from home in New Orleans for a national arts organization. Last year she drove to Asheville to take classes, after not finding carpentry courses for women closer to home. She lives in an old house and wanted to have the basic skills to be able to maintain her home without seeking help.
