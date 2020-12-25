CHARLOTTE (AP) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in which two teenagers were killed and a third person was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound, police said Friday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday found three victims. According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police identified the victims as Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13. The identity of the third shooting victim wasn't released.
There have been no arrests so far, police said.
