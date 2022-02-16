WILMINGTON (AP) — Eight people have been indicted by a grand jury for voter fraud in a North Carolina county following an investigation by the state Board of Elections, a prosecutor said.
District Attorney Jon David’s office said investigators with the elections board presented "numerous" cases of individuals swearing falsely in a primary or general election to a Brunswick County grand jury last week. There have been two arrests as of Tuesday evening, according to David's office.
Sara LaVere, director of elections with the Brunswick County Board of Elections, said the board last referred irregularities to the state for investigation was in the 2020 general election, when the county saw between four and 10 felons cast ballots.
The district attorney said in a news release on Tuesday that the defendants are all illegal immigrants or convicted felons whose voting rights have not been restored.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work to serve arrest orders for those indicted, officials said.
