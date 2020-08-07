CHAPEL HILL (AP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the fall sports season will be delayed again for its member schools.
The association made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions until at least Sept. 11. Under the current plan, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with some exceptions.
“We want to play sports during the upcoming school year and are making plans to do so," Que Tucker, the association’s commissioner, said on the group’s website. “However, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
The association had previously delayed the start of fall sports from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. The group said they hope to announce a calendar for the sports season prior to Aug. 17.
