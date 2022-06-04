A discrepancy in one North Carolina county's noise ordinance could cause a dog to lose his vocal cords.
Graham County doesn't define quiet hours in their noise ordinance — it just specifies between noise considered disturbing and unnecessary. Both criteria say that noise should not be heard 50 feet from the noise source.
However, that criteria applies to Leo, a 7-year-old Great Pyrenees.
"Leo's bark does travel, but it's just because he's 120 pounds," said his owner, Michael Eddings.
