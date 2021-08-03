FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Corolla wild horses gather on the Currituck Outer Banks beach, in N.C. A beloved wild horse that was one of the oldest mares in the herd that roams North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died, officials said, Sunday, Aug.1, 2021. The horse's death came when the National Weather Service said some areas of the Outer Banks saw heat index values near 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). (Jeff Hampton/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)