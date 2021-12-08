WILMINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to taking bribes while working at Fort Bragg, a federal prosecutor said.
Court documents show Edward Wade Crisco of Sanford was a flooring technician assigned to the public works unit at Fort Bragg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
From 2011 into 2019, Crisco received bribes ranging from $20 to $100 per maintenance work order from various vendors contracting with public works to request contracts be assigned to those specific vendors and to approve and sign off favorably on their work once completed, according to the news release.
Crisco pleaded guilty to receiving bribes. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in March. Crisco also agreed to forfeit the $150,000 he netted from the scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.