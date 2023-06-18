SWANSBORO - If patience is a virtue then drivers of Swansboro Loop Road will need to be virtuous until 2025.
The Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce reached out to Onslow County’s two state representatives in Raleigh: Rep. Phil Shepard and Rep. George Cleveland to express concerns about the condition of Swansboro Loop Road between Norris Road and Belgrade Swansboro Road.
Shepard and Cleveland sit on the Transportation Committee with Shepard acting as its chair.
Shepard’s office through its legislative assistant Ethan Nichols shed some light on future plans for the 3.2 mile roadway that connects Main Street Extension with Belgrade Swansboro Road.
Nichols’ email reply was received on Thursday, June 15, 2023, using data and responses from officials within the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Nichols wrote that an “NCDOT Onslow County Maintenance Engineer will review the road for any immediate pavement repairs that may be necessary,” Nichols wrote. “The Department has a section of the road from Belgrade-Swansboro Road and Norris Road in our Highway Maintenance Improvement Program (HMIP) which is currently planned for resurfacing in fiscal year 2025. Until the resurfacing of the roadway can be accomplished, the Onslow County Maintenance office will continue to monitor this area and perform any pavement repairs as needed.”
Nichols pointed out that the section of the road from Norris Road to Main Street Extension was last resurfaced in 2018.
2025 may prove to be a challenging year for area motorist with the Loop Road resurfacing project coupled with the planned replacement of the Queens Creek Bridge.
With several new sub divisions and an assistant living center now occupying land that was formerly agricultural fields, the roadway has seen an increase in vehicular traffic. Nichols said the annual average daily traffic (AADT) for Swansboro Loop Road as last reported in 2021 on Swansboro Loop Rd near Mainstreet Ext was “2500 vehicles per day and the AADT near Belgrade-Swansboro Rd was 1500 vehicles per day.”
Nichols said the widening of Swansboro Loop Road is not currently a funded project, however the DOT does have an interest in developing a roadway widening project for this road. The roadway shoulders on this route are not wide enough to accommodate bike lanes, however 2-3 feet width of paved shoulders could be added on each side of the road to benefit vehicular traffic, as well as providing additional space for bicycle use. The DOT will continue to seek any potential opportunities for funding a roadway widening project for Swansboro Loop Road.
Nichols recommended the planning for any sidewalks on the roadway to be coordinated with the Town of Swansboro and the Jacksonville MPO. The Jacksonville MPO helps identify future potential funding opportunities and long range planning opportunities, and the Town would ultimately be responsible for maintaining a sidewalk facility. The Division can also assist for identifying possible funding options.
Nichols said the staff would be happy to schedule a meeting with the Town officials to discuss these options.
