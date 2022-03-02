FILE -Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks about Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, June 17, 2021, during a news conference with Republican members of the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A formal examination of whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is disqualified to run for Congress based on the U.S. Constitution won't occur since redistricting changes have moved the location of the district he sought to compete in, a state election official said Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)