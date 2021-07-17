The Currituck Maritime Museum opening to the public on Friday features exhibits of historic boats, artifacts and other displays designed to tell the stories of those who have lived and worked on the region’s waterways.
Visitors can learn about fishing, lifesaving stations, lighthouses, the boatbuilding industry, decoy carving, weather and more at the new facility located across from the Currituck Beach Lighthouse in Historic Corolla Park, which also includes Whalehead and the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education.
“Our way of life in Currituck County has been molded by the waterways that surround us— from our mode of transportation and travel to the recreation activities we enjoy to our livelihoods,” said museum manager Chandler Sawyer. “It’s always been an important part of our heritage and we’re excited to share those stories.”
The 10,000-square-foot self-guided, family-friendly museum features several restored boats that are part of Currituck’s maritime history plus photography, videography, hands-on exhibits, demonstrations and educational programs.
The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
