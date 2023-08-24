FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp at a public rally, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Gov. Cooper announced his veto Thursday, Aug. 24, of a sweeping elections bill that would end a grace period for counting mailed absentee ballots, toughen same-day registration rules and empower partisan observers at polling places. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file)