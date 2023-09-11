FILE - In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Joshua Abate, circled in green, Micah Coomer, circled in red, and Dodge Dale Hellonen, circled in blue, appear inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Hellonen, one of three active-duty Marines who stormed the U.S. Capitol together, has been sentenced to probation instead of prison time. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes also on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, ordered Hellonen to perform 279 hours of community service. (Justice Department via AP, File)