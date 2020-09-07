MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic, far from land.
The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph) with modest strengthening expected over the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was centered about 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest near 3 mph (6 kph).
The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.
