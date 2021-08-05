A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine dose at a large-scale vaccination site at UNC's Friday Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Jan. 19 2021. Major hospital systems across North Carolina will soon require workers to get a COVID-19 shot if they want to keep working at the facilities. The decision comes as state health officials warn of a rise in cases fueled by the delta variant. Communities with large unvaccinated populations have been particularly hard hit. The state Healthcare Association said on Thursday, July 22, 2021 that Duke Health, Atrium Health and many UNC Health hospitals will soon compel workers to get vaccinated. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)