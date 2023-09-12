KINSTON - A 42-year-old Kinston man has been arrested on sex offense charges against a 13-year-old girl.
On Sept. 3, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned parent about alleged inappropriate behavior between an adult male and a juvenile female. The LCSO investigation led the agency to press charges against Virgil Todd Chase for attempted statutory sex and indecent liberties with a minor.
Today, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the LCSO with serving the warrants on Chase in Duplin County. Chase is currently in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.