WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman found shot to death in Winston-Salem marks the city's fourth homicide in six days, authorities said.
Police have identified the woman as Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Officers found McGee's body lying in the street on Thursday, adding that she has been shot several times.
Last Sunday, Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, died after being severely beaten the day before, police said. Also, police said Kevin Raphael Johnson, 49, died Monday after someone cut him several times during an argument.
A 911 call on Wednesday led officers to the body of Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27. Police say he was shot near an apartment complex in downtown Winston-Salem.
There have been no arrests in any of the cases. Winston-Salem police spokesman Lt. Gregory Dorn says investigators have leads in all four cases, but couldn't account for the recent spate of slayings.
