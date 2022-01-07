This undated photo released by the Town of Wake Forest shows Thomas Eric McDowell, left, who is accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez, right, from her family’s Lexington, S.C., home in 1986 and killing her. Police said McDowell was arrested Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 and is now being held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center. (Town of Wake Forest via AP)