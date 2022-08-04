HAVELOCK - A total of eight young children who were victims of sexual abuse involving a Havelock man, according to Craven County Deputies.
Victor Wilcox was arrested in July on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.
However, the investigation has found a total of eight boys and girls between the ages of 2 and 7 years of age, at the time of the offenses, who were allegedly molested by Wilcox. Deputies said the molestation happened over the course of the past five years.
The 33-year-old Wilcox admitted to the sexual acts and is facing additional charges of eight felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.
Deputies are encouraging parents who believe their children may have been victims, in this case, to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252 636 6620 or Craven County Communications at 252 633 2357.
